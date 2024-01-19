Gotiva's platform digital content distribution and revenue platform raises €1.11M seed funding

Today Warsaw graphic developer startup Gotiva announced that it has secured €1.11 million in Seed funding.

The company has developed a mobile app called Jigsaw Puzzle Universe that enables content creators to distribute digital images and earn money from revenue generated as users engage with the images in the form of jigsaw puzzles.

Although in its soft launch phase, the app already features high-quality content contributed by over 200 creators from more than 40 countries, with top creators earning a few thousand dollars in annual revenue.

With an initial focus on graphical content, the platform will support a variety of multimedia content types in the future, with dedicated apps responsible for distribution and revenue generation.

The platform accepts content from all creators, including digital illustrators, photographers, and AI-content creators.

According to Sebastian Szczygiel, CEO at Gotiva:

“Our overarching goal is to establish a unified platform where creators can seamlessly participate in content distribution across various supported apps. We prioritise quality over quantity, envisioning the creation of the largest community of top-tier content creators. Due to the AI revolution, we anticipate that the future will bring more content creators. To support this development, our platform is open to AI-generated submissions. However, it is subject to a strict approval process to ensure the content meets all legal, technical, and qualitative requirements.”

The funding round was led by SMOK Ventures Fund II, with co-investors including Big Bets (Anton Gauffin’s family office, founder of Huuuge) and Movens Capital.

This brings Gotiva’s total funding to €1.91 million, including a previously unannounced pre-seed round from early 2022, with the participation of Eric Seufert’s early-stage fund Heracles Capital and 18 international angel investors from the digital ad-tech and mobile industries.

Lead image: Gotiva's Jigsaw Puzzle Universe app.