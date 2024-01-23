Octopus Energy's tech arm, Kraken, acquires Berlin startup Kwest

Today Kraken, the tech arm of global energy and technology group Octopus Energy, announced the acquisition of Berlin-based tech start-up Kwest.

Kwest’s software platform enables energy installation businesses to streamline and automate operational processes — from generation to billing — allowing for in-depth analytics, real time monitoring and optimisation and management of energy devices, such as heat pumps and electric cars.

It is now contracted to manage more than 54 million accounts globally through deals with energy giants, including Octopus Energy, EDF, EON and Tokyo Gas as well as water and broadband utilities.

Adding Kwest’s workflow platform to Kraken’s tech stack will unlock smoother installations of clean technologies such as heat pumps and smart metres across Germany, the UK and Octopus’ other markets, significantly increasing operational efficiency.

The move will see Kwest’s seven-strong team join Kraken’s global team. It will also see Kraken open up its first development hub in Berlin.

Germany is now the Octopus Group’s second-largest market, with its Octopus Energy brand supplying 300,000 households across the country following the acquisition of Shell Energy Retail.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, comments:

“Cutting-edge energy technology like Kraken is going to be the key driver of a cheaper, greener future, and our only chance at hitting important net-zero targets.”

Robin Dechant, Founder of Kwest commented: