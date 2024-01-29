All eyes on Vargas and H2 Green Steel as €6.1 billion was invested in European tech last week

Last week, we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €6.1 billion, and 5+ exits, M&A transactions, and rumours; all alongside a host of related news stories across Europe.

The majority of that hefty €6.1 billion figure goes to H2 Green Steel and its closing of a €4.5 billion (€4.2 billion debt, €300 million equity) financing round. In addition to the company's revolutionary approach to steel production, one that is hydrogen-powered amongst others, H2 Green Steel has connections to Northvolt, both companies a member of Sweden's Midas-touch fund Vargas.