January 2024 is turning out to be one flurry of activity after another for European tech

It's been a wild one out there this week. As one industry veteran said to me, "Wow there's a lot of news. It's like the industry switched it back on."

To help keep you up to speed and in the know, we're highlighting some of the biggest items of the week below.

Meliora,

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇸 TravelPerk secures $104 million investment led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

🇩🇪 Instagrid raises $95M in Series C funding for portable battery systems

🇩🇰 Monta raises €80M to boost EV ecosystem

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Octopus Energy's tech arm, Kraken, acquires Berlin startup Kwest

🇬🇧 Welcome to the Jungle acquires job search platform Otta

🇹🇷 TapNation acquires AI-powered UAhero to boost monetisation

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Plural launches a new €400M fund to back world-changing startups

🇬🇧 UK SME manufacturers invest £22M in tech with Made Smarter support

🇵🇹 Lince Capital launches a €146M fund to invest in Portuguese startups

🇸🇪 Feminvest launches SEK100M fund - will invest in companies owned by women

🇩🇪 Cherry Ventures' new partner: Dinika Mahtani's impact on UK investment strategy

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Google’s $1bn Hertfordshire data centre a ‘vote of confidence in the UK’

🇳🇱 Meatable submits dossier to hold the Netherlands' first legal cell-cultivated meat tasting

🇫🇷 French regulator fines Amazon $35M over its surveillance system of warehouse workers

🇪🇺 Meta to let EU users deny cross-site tracking as Digital Markets Act bites

🇪🇺 EU Commission’s last-minute attempt to keep private companies in world’s first AI treaty

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 10x Banking founder Antony Jenkins says banking tech startup “on track” to triple client roster by 2025

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 25 innovative tech startups from Scotland

🇩🇪 Not Canva, not Adobe, Kittl's approach to graphic design attracts $36M investment

🇩🇪 Death of an accidental IT admin: Atomico leads $6.5M seed round in IT-as-a-Service provider deeploi

🇬🇧 London-based musictech startup Setmixer provides venues and artists with studio-quality recordings of live shows

