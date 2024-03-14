Databricks invests in Mistral AI, integrating Mistral AI’s models into its platform

Today, San Francisco data intelligence company Databricks announced a partnership with and participation in the Series A funding of French generative AI provider Mistral AI. Mistral AI has raised over €505 million in funding, most in its first year of commercial operation. Databricks and Mistral AI now offer Mistral AI's open models natively integrated within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Databricks customers can now access Mistral AI's models in the Databricks Marketplace, interact with these models in the Mosaic AI Playground, use them as optimised model endpoints through Mosaic AI Model Serving, and customise them using their own data through adaptation.

Since the start of this year, nearly 1000 enterprises have leveraged Mistral models on the Databricks platform, making millions of model inferences.

According to Arthur Mensch, founder and CEO of Mistral AI:

"We are delighted to forge this strategic alliance with Databricks, reaffirming our shared commitment to the portability, openness and accessibility of generative artificial intelligence for all. By seamlessly integrating our models into Databricks' data intelligence platform, we are advancing our shared mission of democratising AI. Together, we are committed to delivering accessible and transformative AI solutions to users worldwide."

Mistral AI's open models, Mistral 7B and Mixtral 8x7B, are fully integrated into the Databricks platform.

According to Luv Luhadia, Global Alliance at Celebal Technologies:

"Partnering with Mistral on Databricks has delivered impressive results for RAG-based consumer chatbot, which answers bank-related user queries. Previously, the system was FAQ-based, which could not handle the variation in user queries. The Mistral-based Chatbot can handle the user queries in an appropriate manner and has increased the accuracy of the system from 80 per cent to 95 percent."

Lead image: Weclive.