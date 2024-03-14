DeepTechXL raises €110M, a boost for Dutch deeptech startups

Venture builder DeepTechXL today raised €110 million through contributions from ASML and pension fund PME.

The Eindhoven investment fund invests in young companies that focus on new, complex technologies such as photonics, complex mechanical engineering, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

Since its founding in 2022, the fund has already invested in eight companies, including SuperLight Photonics.

According to ASML CEO Peter Wennink, DeeptechXL is much more than an investment fund for ASML, which has been investing in the company since 2015:

“It is a wonderful example of collaboration between various actors in the Dutch deep tech ecosystem, who have united behind a long-term vision.” We are now joining forces with DeeptechXL. By intensively mobilising capital, national and international talent, unique knowledge, skills and networks, we can accelerate promising startups into world-class players,"

In addition to ASML and PME, the Brabant Development Company (BOM), TNO, Invest-NL, Philips, Oost-NL, Technical University of Twente, Netherlands Enterprise Agency and various Dutch families also participate in DeepTechXL.

We make a good return for a good pension,” says Eric Uijen, chairman of the executive board of PME:

“With our investment in innovative start-ups and scale-ups, we put our participants' pension money to work threefold.”

Teska van Vuren, managing partner of DeepTechXL, shared that the funding will be invested in the most promising deep tech start-ups.

“By providing them with financing, young companies can grow into full-fledged, successful companies. The companies we select operate at the forefront of technology and are working on solutions for major social themes in the areas of healthcare, energy transition, cybersecurity, agriculture and water technology. And that is good for economic growth and employment in the Netherlands.”

Lead image: Michael Dziedzic.