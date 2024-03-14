Quantistry secures €3M funding for quantum-based chemical simulations

Chemical simulation startup Quantistry has announced the successful closure of a €3 million funding round.

The Berlin company has developed a holistic computational platform which integrates quantum technologies, physics-based simulations, and machine learning.

This platform addresses the key challenges facing industrial R&D, including high costs, fragmented expertise, and slow innovation.

By leveraging quantum-based simulations, multiscale modelling, and AI-driven insights, Quantistry's cloud-native tool enhances the optimisation, discovery, and design of innovative materials, offering unprecedented benefits to industries seeking sustainable solutions.

The company's technology enables the rapid testing and development of new materials essential for various applications, from next-gen batteries and polymers to alloys and carbon capture.

The funding was led by Ananda Impact Ventures and Chemovator (BASF's business incubator), with contributions from IBB Ventures, and a Family Office.

Marcel Quennet, CEO of Quantistry, shared:

"With the backing of Ananda, Chemovator (BASF), and IBB Ventures, we've found the perfect partners to help us realise our vision. I t's clear: simulations not only transform the industrial R&D landscape but also steer it towards a greener future — yet they remain out of reach for many. Together, we're democratising this technology, shaping the future of chemical R&D and materials science from Quantum to AI."

Alina Bassi, Investment Manager at Ananda Impact Ventures, adds:

"We believe that Quantistry has a key role to play in the future of new sustainable materials, using quantum chemistry, chemical simulations and AI. Ananda brings our knowledge and networks from the chemical industry and that of scaling software to support Quantistry's growth towards an ever-growing impactful organisation."

The funding will accelerate Quantistry's efforts to transform chemical R&D and the discovery of new materials, promoting sustainable futures across several fast-growing industries.

Lead image: Quantistry. Photo: uncredited.