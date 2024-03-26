Canva acquires UK creative software platform Affinity

Australian design platform Canva announced today the acquisition of Affinity, a creative software suite for professional photo editing, illustration, graphic design, and page layout created by UK parent company Serif.

Affinity has developed a suite of creative tools for professional designers and photographers that are trusted by over 3 million customers worldwide.

It offers extremely fast and highly responsive tools that deliver on all the photo and vector editing tasks required by professionals. These tools are used to create everything from complex multi-layered graphics to detailed technical diagrams, art and illustration, logos, mockups, documents, magazines, and much more.

Serif employs approximately 90 people and is based in Nottingham, UK.

The acquisition significantly bolsters Canva’s vision to build the world’s most comprehensive suite of visual communication tools.

According to Canva co-founder and COO, Cliff Obrecht:

"Visual communication is now ubiquitous in the workplace and investing in strategies that enhance our B2B offerings is core to the future of our business. From sales and marketing, to brand and creative teams, the need to create effective and engaging visual content is on the rise. The Affinity team comes with an incredible calibre of talent and technology, and we're delighted to welcome them to Canva as we enter our next phase together."

Canva will continue to invest in the Affinity suite to ensure it not only meets the needs of professional designers, but also enhances their experiences and empowers them to do their best work. Together, Canva and Affinity will be a powerhouse combination built to supercharge the goals of every type of designer.

According to Ashley Hewson, CEO of Affinity:

"Since the inception of Affinity, our mission has been to empower creatives with tools that unleash their full potential, fostering a community where innovation and artistry flourish. We've worked tirelessly to challenge the status quo, delivering professional-grade creative software that is both accessible and affordable. Canva’s commitment to empowering everyone to create aligns perfectly with those values. We couldn't be more excited about becoming part of the Canva family and can't wait to see what we will achieve together."

Affinity marks Canva’s latest Europe-based acquisition, joining Flourish (2022), Kaleido (2021), Smartmockups (2021), Pexels (2019) and Pixabay (2019). Canva opened their first European HQ in 2023, based in London.

Lead image: Affinity.