EIC Scaling Club announces its first 48 European deeptech scaleups

Today the EIC Scaling Club unveiled the selection of the first 48 European deep tech scaleups to join its curated community of standout companies, investors, corporate innovators, mentors, media firms and other industry stakeholders.

The list, which can be consulted in full below or here, includes EIC-backed companies such as Dronamics, Sherpa.ai, Sympower and Axelera AI.

The selected companies fall within four predefined market sector opportunities:

Next-Gen Computing

Digital Security and Trust

Smart Mobility

Renewable Energies.

In total, ten market sector opportunities have been identified as crucial for positive impact; others include Clean Fuels and Hydrogen, New Spacetech and New Biotech Platforms.

Backed by the European Innovation Council, the flagship programme of the European Commission with a budget north of €10 billion, the EIC Scaling Club aims to significantly grow the value of the selected businesses and help maximise their positive impact on a global level.

It's a curated community where 120+ European deep tech scaleups with the potential to build world-class businesses and solve major global challenges come together with investors, corporate innovators and other industry stakeholders to spur growth.

The EIC Scaling Club will assist the deeptech scaleups with fundraising support, leadership mentoring and coaching, corporate partnership identification and matchmaking, media visibility, recruitment, and more.

In the near future, the EIC Scaling Club will expand its efforts to build a high-level, international network of more than 120 deep tech champions and surround them with hundreds of the world’s leading investment firms, corporations, media representatives, vetted business mentors and other technology industry stakeholders.

According to William Stevens, co-founder and group managing director of Tech Tour, and coordinator of the EIC Scaling Club:

"On behalf of all the partners working together to turn the EIC Scaling Club into a 'catalyst for scale', we welcome the first 48 companies into the fold. In unison with our investor, corporate, mentor and media stakeholder members, we will ensure that the selected deep tech companies derive as much value for their businesses as possible, as fast as possible Time is of the essence when building category leaders in the deep tech sector, and our goal is to accelerate our company members on their scaleup journey."

Full list of selected companies, in no particular order:

Digital Security & Trust

Next-Gen Computing

Renewable Energies

Smart Mobility

The EIC Scaling Club is run in partnership with Tech Tour, Bpifrance (EuroQuity), Hello Tomorrow, Tech.eu (Webrazzi), EurA and IESE Business School.