Robovision raises $42M to accelerate AI-powered industrial automation

AI-powered computer vision, Robovision, has raised $42 million in its latest investment round, bringing its funding to $65 million. Headquartered in Ghent, Robovision's AI-powered computer vision platform offers an end-to-end, no-code solution for machinery manufacturers and production lines.

The company has generated over $250 million in sales for its partners and has been particularly effective in the agricultural space. A partnership with ISO Group helps plant 1 billion tulips annually (half of the world's production) and helps Japanese giant Hitachi produce semiconductor wafers.

The Robovision platform is unique in its ability to upgrade existing machinery and production lines with Vision AI, enabling next-level automation. This enables end-users such as factory operators and farmers to create and maintain their own AI models.

This Industrial AI capability blends domain-specific knowledge with cutting-edge technology, enabling smarter, fit-for-purpose automation.

CEO Thomas Van den Driessche commented:

"Securing investments from distinguished backers positions us uniquely to drive innovation, strengthen our global presence, and further solidify our position as pioneers in AI-powered automation. I look forward to this next chapter in our journey as we accelerate our expansion into new markets and carry out our strategic vision."

Robovision founder Jonathan Berte said:

More than a decade ago, I sat down with Tim Waegeman, my co-founder and CTO, who was completing his PhD in machine learning. We quickly realised that this technology had the potential to rewrite the rules of the game in industrial automation completely. We are grateful to our investors for their support and look forward to putting our technological leadership to use to accelerate the industrial adoption of AI on a global scale.

Target Global and Astanor Ventures led the round. Red River West also joined the funding round.

Bao-Y Van Cong, Partner at Target Global, stated:

"Robovision epitomises the calibre of visionary teams we aspire to champion. Our investment in Robovision is underpinned by our belief in their forward-thinking approach, which has allowed them to surpass industry benchmarks in key metrics."

Hendrik Van Asbroeck from Astanor Ventures adds:

"We invest in leaders in innovation, especially if they contribute to a more sustainable food system. Robovision's spectacular innovations in agriculture were made possible by a team that is not just capable of imagining the future, but knows how to execute on it. It's even more exciting to see the quality of the platform they've built, which is successfully enabling them to scale their impact to other industries like manufacturing."

The funding round will help accelerate Robovision's U.S. expansion, fostering a robust local presence to address the increasing demand for automated solutions in American factories.

The funds will also be used to invest in R&D and growth in existing markets, with future office openings planned across Germany, France, the UK, the Middle East, and Asia.

Lead image: Robovision founders. Photo: uncredited.