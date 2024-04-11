10 Dutch startups to watch in 2024

In 2023, startups from the Netherlands raised around
€6.1 billion over 346 deals. As stated in our Annual Report, these numbers put the Netherlands in third place among European countries by the total raised amount.
Analysing the sector, healthtech companies took the leading position with €2.8 billion raised over 43 deals.
The companies from the energy sector raised €1.1 billion in 2023. Four deals among the biggest 10 deals in the Netherlands in 2023 contributed around 80 per cent to this amount.
In third place are software companies (€725.4 million raised) followed by fintech and cleantech companies (€221.9 million and €155.8 million raised, respectively).
Here is the list of those you should have on your radar in 2024.
1
Powerfield
PowerField is a company specializing in the development, construction, and management of large-scale solar energy projects.
With a focus on sustainability and renewable energy, PowerField aims to contribute to the transition towards a greener future by harnessing the power of sunlight to generate clean electricity.
They are known for their innovative approach to solar energy solutions and their commitment to creating environmentally friendly power sources.
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €500M
2
Conclusion
Conclusion is a leading Dutch IT services provider specializing in digital transformation, software development, and consultancy solutions.
They are known for their expertise in helping businesses optimize operations and enhance customer experiences through innovative technology solutions.
The company’s comprehensive services cater to various industries, including finance, healthcare, and the public sector.
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €410M
3
TOPdesk
TOPdesk is a company specializing in service management software solutions. They provide comprehensive tools for IT service management (ITSM), customer service management (CSM), and facility management (FM).
With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and customizable features, TOPdesk helps organizations streamline their service processes, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Their solutions are utilized by businesses and institutions worldwide across various industries.
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €200M
4
SkyNRG
SkyNRG is a pioneering Dutch company that specializes in the production and supply of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).
As a leading provider in the field of aviation biofuels, SkyNRG is dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of air travel by offering alternatives to traditional fossil fuels.
The company’s innovative solutions help airlines and other aviation stakeholders transition towards more environmentally friendly operations.
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €175M
5
InnoEnergy
InnoEnergy is a company dedicated to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the sustainable energy sector.
As a leading force in the industry, InnoEnergy invests in and supports startups, scaleups, and research projects that aim to revolutionize the energy landscape. The company provides funding, mentorship, and access to a network of industry experts to help promising ventures succeed.
InnoEnergy's efforts are focused on accelerating the transition to a sustainable energy future by driving innovation and fostering collaboration across Europe.
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €140M
6
Smart photonics
SMART Photonics is specializing in the production of photonic integrated circuits (PICs). These circuits enable high-speed data communication and sensing applications by integrating multiple optical components onto a single chip.
SMART Photonics offers foundry services, allowing customers to design and manufacture custom PICs tailored to their specific needs.
With a focus on innovation and collaboration, SMART Photonics plays a crucial role in advancing technologies such as 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality.
Industry: Deeptech
Amount raised in 2023: €100M
7
Return
Return is a renewable energy investment company focused on funding and developing sustainable energy projects across Europe. They specialize in investing in solar, wind, and energy storage projects, with a mission to accelerate the transition to clean energy and combat climate change.
Return partners with developers and operators to finance renewable energy projects at various stages of development, from early-stage to operational assets.
The company provides capital, expertise, and strategic support to help drive the success of these projects.
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €100M
8
SecureW2
SecureW2 is a leading provider of cloud-based network security solutions, specializing in Wi-Fi security and certificate-based authentication. Their platform enables organizations to secure their networks, manage user access, and ensure compliance with industry standards such as PCI DSS and HIPAA.
SecureW2 offers a range of products and services, including PKI solutions, certificate management, and Wi-Fi onboarding solutions, designed to simplify the deployment and management of secure network infrastructure.
Industry: Security
Amount raised in 2023: €75.5M
9
Creative Fabrica
Creative Fabrica is a digital marketplace and community platform that offers a wide range of creative assets and resources for designers, crafters, and creators.
The company provides a vast selection of fonts, graphics, templates, and crafting materials, catering to various design needs and projects.
Additionally, Creative Fabrica offers subscription-based access to its extensive library, empowering users to explore and download high-quality assets for their creative endeavours.
Industry: Content
Amount raised in 2023: €56.8M
10
Fourthline
Fourthline is a technology-driven identity verification company that specializes in providing secure and seamless Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions.
Their platform utilizes advanced technology, including biometric recognition and document analysis, to verify the identities of individuals in compliance with regulatory requirements.
Fourthline's services are used by financial institutions, fintech companies, and other organizations to prevent fraud, enhance security, and streamline onboarding processes for customers.
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €50M
