10 Dutch startups to watch in 2024

In 2023, startups from the Netherlands raised around €6.1 billion over 346 deals. As stated in our Annual Report, these numbers put the Netherlands in third place among European countries by the total raised amount.

Analysing the sector, healthtech companies took the leading position with €2.8 billion raised over 43 deals.

The companies from the energy sector raised €1.1 billion in 2023. Four deals among the biggest 10 deals in the Netherlands in 2023 contributed around 80 per cent to this amount.

In third place are software companies (€725.4 million raised) followed by fintech and cleantech companies (€221.9 million and €155.8 million raised, respectively).

Here is the list of those you should have on your radar in 2024.