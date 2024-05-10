Access Legal acquires inCase to transform client communication and boost productivity

Access Legal, a division of the Access Group, has completed the acquisition of UK legaltech app inCase.

Built by lawyers for lawyers, inCase has been used by over 3,300 legal professionals and supported over 230,000 law firm clients over the last 12 months. These firms are already realising the value of inCase through improved client satisfaction, fee-earner productivity and profitability.

The mobile app significantly increases fee earner productivity by making client communication quick and easy with firms reporting over 80 per cent reduction in calls and emails across the firm since using the app. This frees up lawyers’ capacity by up to 50 per cent so they can focus on adding more value to both the firm and their clients.

Lawyers benefit from this reduced workload, efficiency is boosted for the firm and clients benefit from faster and higher levels of communication which has led to firms speeding up transaction times by up to three weeks.

Access Legal’s managing director, Emma de Sousa, shares:

“By bringing inCase into Access Legal’s ecosystem, we’re excited to deliver further value to our customers so they can, in turn, truly delight their clients with an enhanced experience. The acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to be the partner of choice in the legal market and brings a powerful offering to help enable our customers with their client-focused strategies.”

According to Sucheet Amin, inCase CEO:

“We’re delighted to combine our joint passions for customer experience and support so firms can add more value to their clients. Given its market reputation, Access Legal is the perfect partner for us, and the acquisition will also help accelerate our capabilities to maintain a market-leading solution while offering growth opportunities for our people in a collaborative client-centric culture.”

Access Legal offers a complete case management and client experience solution. It can also support customers who specialise in all the main areas of law, including conveyancing, personal injury, family law, wills and probate, and employment law.