Gnosis invests $2M in UK digital wallet Zeal

Gnosis announces a strategic partnership with Zeal, a UK digital wallet built to handle your whole financial life. The partnership aims to expand the accessibility of crypto to the everyday user.

Gnosis allows users to create prediction markets for any future event or outcome, where participants can trade tokens representing different potential outcomes.

The Gnosis Chain is architected with community ownership, resilience, and credible neutrality at its core. The highly decentralised network is secured by 200K+ validators and 2K+ nodes, across 70 countries and 5 continents.

As part of this strategic alliance, Gnosis is making a substantial investment of $2 million into Zeal. This investment, combined with Zeal’s earlier seed funding round of $7 million, brings Zeal's total funding to $9 million.

This partnership will see both Gnosis and Zeal exploring solutions to empower people to use self-custodied crypto in their daily lives as easily as using cash.

Commenting on the partnership, Friederike Ernst of Gnosis said:

“Our collaboration with Zeal is just the first step in many towards actualising a shared vision for the future of crypto-powered payments unencumbered by user experience-related barriers. We’re thrilled to find a partner in Zeal with whom we can innovate to collectively drive the mass adoption of crypto.”

Hannes Graah of Zeal added: