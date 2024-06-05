Plancraft raises €12M Series A for craft industry digitalisation

Hamburg-based company Plancraft has successfully closed a €12 million Series A financing round.

Founded in 2020, Plancraft offers a software solution for digitalising work processes in the craft industry (painting, plastering, roofing, carpentry, etc.), including invoicing, pricing, construction site documentation, and time tracking. This allows craft businesses to optimise their processes and tackle current challenges like labour shortages and increasing bureaucracy.

The craft industry faces significant changes, such as demographic shifts, labour shortages, and increasing bureaucratic demands.

Plancraft helps address these challenges through optimised and digital processes.

The software makes important business data more accessible and saves valuable time through automated workflows, allowing craft businesses to focus on their core competencies. The sector is essential for building, renovating, and maintaining structures, providing skilled labour and expertise to create and improve our built environment.

The company employs over 40 people and serves over 10,000 customers. The software has already processed nearly €1 billion in construction volume.

Creandum led the funding round, which includes existing investors such as Bitstone Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds.

Julian Wiedenhaus, CEO and founder of Plancraft, emphasises:

“The craft industry is in crisis: order declines, labour shortages, and excessive bureaucratic requirements are causing problems for many businesses. Demographic changes and uncertain material prices are additional challenges which will not become easier in the future. With plancraft, craft businesses can easily reduce bureaucracy and operate more efficiently. The high demand for our product shows how important it is to digitalise the craft industry.”

Staffan Helgesson, General Partner at Creandum, shared:

“Ultimately, the craft industry affects all of us, which is why it is so important to make the lives of businesses easier. plancraft has recognised this. With a well-thought-out product and a dynamic team, plancraft has everything it needs to drive the digitalisation of the craft industry throughout Europe.”

With the fresh capital, Plan Craft aims to build the first European contractor operating system and expand beyond the DACH region. The new capital will aid product expansion and create further digitalisation opportunities for craft businesses.

Lead image: Plancraft. Photo: uncredited.