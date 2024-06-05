Vay roll out remotely controlled vehicles in Belgium

Teledriving startup Vay has announced the coming rollout of its remotely controlled vehicles in Belgium.

The release will take place in partnership with Ush, a Belgian operator of driverless vehicles, and car-share provider Poppy, the largest provider in Benelux - both subsidiaries of D'Ieteren.

The launch is subject to permit approval and partners intend to to begin on-road operations in Belgium this year.

In February 2023, Vay was the first (and is still the only) company in Europe to drive on public roads without a person in the vehicle. In January 2024, Vay launched its first commercial mobility service in Las Vegas, USA.

Subject to successful trials, teledriving will be implemented primarily to increase the efficiency of maintenance and delivery and collection.

Justin Spratt, Chief Business Officer at Vay, said: “Teledriving is the missing piece of the puzzle for car share business operators.

“We’re working with Poppy and Ush to unlock the full value that car-share needs to drive up efficiency and effectiveness for customers, and showcase how remote driving can increase profitability in a sector known for fine margins.”

Pierre de Schaetzen, CMO at Poppy, commented: “Vay’s best-in-class teledriving technology will help us increase efficiency, and improve the user experience for our car-sharing programme. We’re excited to partner with them to get the most out of our fleet - and to provide our customers with an exceptional service.”