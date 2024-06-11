Zeliq secures $10M Seed to automate sales management

Paris-based SaaS Zeliq has raised a further $10M to expand its operations into the US.

Zeliq streamlines sales management process by distilling sales toolstacks onto a single platform so that businesses can conduct highly targeted virtual sales. The launch of this platform follows 6 months of beta testing.

The round was led by Exor Ventures, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family renowned for its investments in French unicorns Qonto and Alan, and supported by Resonance VC, which also invested at pre-seed stage. The latest round was heavily oversubscribed and brings its total funds to $15.4M just one year after launching.

Zeliq identifies sales prospects, profiles LinkedIn users, automates sales workflows, and uses AI to analyse personality, strategy, and generate personalised outreach messages. It integrates contact data from a database of potential buyers.

Today, the platform officially launches after the beta version was hosted on Product Hunt in November 2023.

Currently, 50 percent of Zeliq's customers are in France, with 25 percent in the US, and the remaining 25 percent distributed worldwide. Funds will be put towards scaling in the US and internationally through marketing, product development and hiring.

Zeliq’s cofounder and CEO, Dorian Ciavarella, commented on the raise: “We’re on a mission to make sales easy. Most businesses are hindered by the inefficiencies and costs associated with using multiple sales tools for prospecting, outreach, team management and closing a deal.

"This makes managing the sales cycle needlessly complicated and often overwhelming, and reduces the time sales reps can spend on actually selling. Zeliq solves this problem with an all-in-one solution that consolidates these functions into a single platform. We’ve mapped out the most efficient way for business developers to work, giving teams the automation they need to close deals faster.

"Our ability to secure funding so quickly reflects the confidence investors have in our vision and execution. We’re proud to have raised more money in our seed round and at a much faster pace than our competitors. In fact, we completed our first fundraising in just one month, and our second round followed a similar timeline, all without a traditional roadshow. Exor and Resonance bring a wealth and diversity of experience that will help us expand our product capabilities, scale in the US and beyond, and continue on our growth trajectory.”