Last week recap: European tech companies raised over €2.1B, around 90% collected by 10 biggest deals

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €2.1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

According to the Tech.eu research team, the 10 biggest deals collected about 90 per cent of the total amount raised by European tech companies. Companies from the energy sector collected the most (40.7 per cent), followed by the artificial intelligence (27.7 per cent) and semiconductor (12.1 per cent) sectors.