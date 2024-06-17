Spanish Kfund raises €70M for AI and cloud startups

Spanish Kfund has raised €70M in commitments for its sixth fund. The fund manager plans to intensify its support for "high-impact projects" in southern Europe.

Kfund is strengthening its multi-stage fund family, allowing it to support projects from pre-seed to Series A with investments ranging from €100,000 to €10M.

K3 is designed to build on the successful path established by its predecessors, K1 and K2, which backed entrepreneurs such as Jordi, Bernat, and Pau from Factorial; Diego and Eduardo from Urbanitae; Pere and Jesús from Exoticca; Pablo and Álvaro from Barkibu; and Julio and Jorge from Abacum, along with many other projects. The objective of K3 is to ensure their ventures have substantial business and social impact.

Iñaki Arrola, General Partner of Kfund, emphasized the significance of launching this new fund: “The launch of this fund allows us to continue deepening the journey we began in 2016. Our mission remains unchanged: to provide the support we wished we had when we started our ventures to those aiming to create impactful companies. The swift market support we have received for this fund is a testament to the trust Spain’s top entrepreneurs have placed in us over the past eight years. Our success is their success.”

The Kfund team remains committed to the verticals that inspired the creation of the firm: Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Edge Computing, 5G connectivity, Blockchain, and Cloud Services.

Kfund sees immense opportunities within the technological ecosystem of southern Europe, an area where nearly all of the fund manager’s investments are concentrated. They are convinced that funds supporting founders with close proximity and deep understanding of their specific growth challenges can significantly foster job creation and local wealth generation.

Kfund has co-invested with some of the most prestigious international funds, including Creandum, Atomico, a16z, Goldman Sachs, Softbank, CRV, Bitkraft, and others. This collaboration underscores the thriving interaction between disruptive technologies and traditionally conservative sectors. The launch of the new fund further supports the thesis that significant opportunities exist in enhancing efficiencies and fostering new avenues for human-machine collaboration.

K3 marks the sixth fund for Kfund, continuing a journey that began with K1 in 2016. Since then, Kfund has evolved into a family of funds with various vehicles, supporting the most ambitious entrepreneurs at every stage of their projects—from initial concepts to the establishment of globally impactful multinationals.

Kfund’ is the only fund manager in the region capable of supporting projects from pre-seed to Series A stages.

The fund manager plans to support entrepreneurs in creating and consolidating the companies that will define

the future of business in southern Europe.