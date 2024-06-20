Zerops raises $500,000 Pre-seed for flexible developers' cloud

"PaaS" (Platform as a Service) cloud provider Zerops has raised $500k in pre-seed funding for its hosting service where customers can for develop, deploy, and run applications.

As a spin-off from VSHosting, the largest Central European provider of managed hosting services, Zerops raised from from Presto Ventures and Gi21 Capital while maintaining a strategic partnership with VSHosting's global parent company, Contabo Group (part of KKR portfolio since 2022).

The investment will be used to add integration with the most popular frameworks and open-source software, expand the knowledge base and documentation, enhance the onboarding process, and to gather traction in preparation for global expansion.

Zerops' custom setup has abilities similar to the popular open-source orchestration platform Kubernetes. Its auto-scaling capabilities ensure that production environments have the necessary resources to perform optimally at scale. At the same time, Zerops allows non-production environments to be set up identically to production, while keeping costs in check through fine-grained resource configuration.

Zerops' infrastructure is supported by Contabo Group's partners across Europe, the USA, Singapore, Japan, as well as India.