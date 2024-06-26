Healthtech startup Cryogenx raises £800,000 for life-saving cooling device

London-based healthtech startup Cryogenx has secured a £150,000 investment from the British Design Fund.

This was part of a wider £800,000 raise that included existing shareholders, angel investors, and a US-based fund.

The company has developed a portable body cooling device CGX1, which is described as an ‘ice bath in a backpack. It's designed to enable rapid, life-saving cooling in any scenario.

Cryogenx’s patent-pending technology features a powerful coolant stored within compact cylinders that is injected into an adhesive, thermally conductive pad placed on the patient’s torso. This emulates the effects of ice water immersion and offers a first-line treatment for anyone suffering from heat-related illness, particularly heatstroke.

Cryogenx’s founder, Matt Anderson, came up with the idea while studying Industrial Design at Brunel University.

After watching a documentary that led to a cameraman losing his life due to the effects of heat while filming in a remote location, Matt began looking into the dangers and effects of extreme heat.

An estimated 489,000 deaths globally are caused by extreme heat every year, and it is likely these figures will significantly increase due to rising temperatures caused by climate change.

Anderson explained:

“Across the world, people are suffering and dying from the effects of extreme heat and we’ve seen these figures rise, particularly in the last 5-10 years, where record temperatures have been hit across the world.

The increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, leads to a marked increase in excess mortality and could potentially be the new norm with the growing rate of extreme heat events as a result of global warming.”

With heatstroke, the quicker you can start effectively reducing core body temperature, the more successful the treatment will be. However, in remote locations that can be very challenging.

Cryogenx supports individuals and organisations where incidents of heat-related illness are common or likely, such as where physical labour and exposure to heat and humidity forms part of the job. This includes defence, construction, the energy sector, manufacturing industries, the fire service, sports, among many others.

Damon Bonser, CEO at the British Design Fund, said:

“Cryogenx’s technology solves a growing global need for a rapid, emergency response for heat illness. What is really impressive about the device is how well designed and thought through it is, being easily transported and operated by a single person, with no pre-preparation or specialist storage required. We look forward to working with Matt and the Cryogenx team as they bring this vital technology to market.”

The funding will support Cryogenx as it looks to initiate and ramp up its commercial activities, including completing its first formal production run.

The company is also undertaking several preclinical studies, including with Brunel University and a study in the US with a leading academic in exercise and environmental physiology.

The company is keen to connect with companies and distributors in this space to enable our technology to be in the hands of people who need it.

Lead image: Cryogenx. Photo: uncredited.