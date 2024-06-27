Bespoke ski holiday booking platform Heidi secures £5.6M

Bristol-based online tour operator Heidi has raised £5.6 million in funding.

Heidi’s technology allows customers complete flexibility to create their own bespoke package. They can choose from over 6,000 accommodation options in over 400 resorts, select the date of departure and length of stay and sort by features such as quantity of snow or proximity to slope. Customers can also book group holidays that allow members to fly from different locations, and extras such as lift passes and ski hire.

Heidi was founded in 2018 by brothers Marcus and Alexander Blunt, keen skiers who had both spent a decade working in the travel industry.

With most operators only offering Saturday departures, they spotted a gap in the market for an online operator that could offer greater flexibility and raised money from family and friends to launch the platform.

Marcus Blunt, CEO of Heidi, said:

“The launch of Heidi was borne out of our own frustrations as keen skiers who wanted to get away to the slopes but at a time and date to suit our own schedules. Having launched the company with limited investment and built it to its current size, we are now all set to take it to the next level. Our aim is to more than double in size in the next few years and become one of the top two ski travel operators.”

The business currently employs 44 staff and revenue has grown from £8.8 million in the year to April 2022 to £37 million in 2024.

Mercia Ventures led the round with participation from Active Partners and private investors.

As part of the deal, Mercia has introduced Sarah Doyle, who has held senior roles at a number of consumer brands, as Chair, along with Miles Hill and Michael Rivis – the former CEO and CTO of Sykes Cottages – as Non-executive Directors.

Jan Oosthuizen from Mercia Ventures said:

“Marcus and Alexander have built a great business with strong values and a fantastic culture. Heidi offers a unique proposition that appeals to both the package holiday customers, who can benefit from greater flexibility, and independent travellers who can book everything in one place.”

Billy Fox, Early-stage Investor at Active Partners, added:*

“With its unique approach to ski holiday bookings and in-house technology, Marcus and Alexander have found product-market fit in a large, poorly served market.”

The funding will enable the company to further enhance its platform, expand its customer service teams and create over 20 jobs in the year ahead.

Lead image: Sarah Doyle, Adam Watts, Marcus Blunt, Jan Oosthuizen, and Alexander Blunt. Photo: uncredited.