Tharsus Group Invests £8M in VersaTile's warehouse automation

Robotics company VersaTile Automation has raised £8 million in Seed investment from Tharsus Group, and is today launching its automation technology platform to enhance productivity in UK warehouses.

VersaTile is led by the team behind UK manufacturing firm Tharsus Group which develops progressive automation solutions for many businesses worldwide, including Rolls Royce, Ocado, and BMW.

Using AI, VersaTile has developed a modular automation system for high-intensity fulfilment centres, transforming warehouse environments by moving products using a dynamic tiling system.

The ‘intelligent floor’ knows precisely where goods are and is capable of moving materials instantly, doubling productivity and requiring only half of the space of traditional warehouse systems.

VersaTile is also self-learning based on built-in AI capabilities and can respond to unpredictable changes in real-time. It can be integrated into warehouses without changing existing infrastructure, augmenting productivity with both warehouse space and labour savings.

The company’s first customer is Wincanton, where it is increasing the order-picking efficiency of the Wincanton team.

VersaTile’s 3D configuration delivers a three times increase in pick and presentation rates, facilitating order picking within minutes.

Joni Rautavuori, CEO of VersaTile, commented:

“Supply Chains are under tremendous pressure to meet ever-changing customer demands for shorter delivery times, higher flexibility and lower cost in a sustainable manner. Lack of productivity development and availability of labour is adding to this challenge, particularly in the UK. Current warehouse operations are creaking under the pressure, and warehouse employees are under greater strain than ever. VersaTile’s solution uses advanced technology to solve this.”

The business will bring high-skilled jobs to a town and its surrounding area that has often been forgotten in favour of the economic development of London and the South East.

Lead image: VersaTile. Photo: uncredited.