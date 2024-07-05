Alcemy raises $10M to advance cement decarbonisation

Cement and concrete decarbonisation startup alcemy has raised a $10 million funding scale its cement decarbonisation solution.

Leopold Spenner and Dr Robert Meyer founded the Berlin-based startup Alcemy in 2018. Their vision is to transform the concrete and cement industry into a digital, greener age.

alcemy’s AI platform tackles cement decarbonisation head-on by providing quality predictions throughout the clinker production process and at ready-mix concrete plants.

Through robust data and smart algorithms, alcemy offers relevant insights along the entire value chain in real-time – from the cradle at cement grinding to the processing of the concrete on the construction site. In this way, the handcrafted natural product becomes a data-based high-tech product.

With alcemy's solution, companies in the most emission-intensive industry benefit from higher quality, lower production costs and massive CO2 savings.

With alcemy’s software, cement and concrete producers can reduce the clinker content step by step, resulting in up to 65 per cent emissions reduction.

The company recently partnered with Spenner, Germany’s fifth-largest cement manufacturer. The two companies produced a low-clinker, low-carbon cement mixture in a commercial setting, a first for the industry globally.

Norrsken VC led the funding which will be used for continued research and development, and to support alcemy’s entrance into multiple new markets in 2024, including the United States. Leading climate investors including Galvanize Climate Solutions and AENU also participated in the round.

"We launched alcemy with a bold vision: together with the manufacturers, we want to achieve the decarbonisation of the cement and concrete industry, which is responsible for 5-8 per cent of CO2 emissions worldwide. What we have been able to achieve in commercial settings has only ever been done before in a lab.”

With this additional nearly $10 million in funding and support from Norrsken VC, in addition to our first-round investors, we're paving the way to a low-carbon construction industry, one project at a time," said Leopold Spenner, CEO and co-Founder at alcemy.

Alexander Danielsson, partner at Norrsken VC, shared:

"We couldn’t be happier to support alcemy on their journey. Their AI-driven software demonstrates remarkable stickiness in the market and holds immense global potential, making a tangible impact in combating climate change. With a clear vision, proven track record, and a great, growing team, alcemy is poised to lead the charge in revolutionizing the cement and concrete industry worldwide.”

alcemy has also picked up leading cement manufacturer TITAN America, a subsidiary of world leader Titan Group, as a customer. The startup will kick off its US activities by deploying its AI-powered quality control software at a Titan’s cement plant in Florida.

Lead image: Alcemy. Photo: uncredited