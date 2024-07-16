One Data raises €32M Series B extension for AI-powered data management

German Data management software company One Data, has raised a €32 million Series B extension round, co-led by leading European deep tech and software investors Vsquared Ventures, Molten Ventures, and HV Capital.

Founded in 2012, One Data’s AI-powered data product builder enables businesses to build, manage, and share data products while saving around 80 percent of their time.

It leverages AI technology to collect, analyse, and connect data points, therefore increasing the quality of the insights generated. This supports companies across all industries, including retail, manufacturing, pharma, chemistry, and automotive. Its DACH region customers include BioNTech, thyssenkrupp, and SCHOTT.

Dr. Andreas Böhm, Founder and CEO of One Data, said:

“Our technology turns siloed data automatically into reliable, valuable data products, enabling companies to establish a consistent data governance policy. This leads to more stable supply chains, better forecasting, faster R&D processes and highly efficient data teams, who are a true asset for their businesses and whose work now becomes visible through our software. As a result, the corporate value they generate through data products is self-evident. Our investors‘ expertise in deep tech, software, and scaling, as well as their strategic approach, knowledge, and contacts, will be of huge value to One Data on our growth journey.”

Benedikt von Schoeler, General Partner at Vsquared Ventures, said:

“One Data can become the key enabler for companies to leverage the full potential of their software applications, including GenAI and BI. There is vast potential in Europe and abroad in this huge emerging market, as smart data management is a prerequisite for any company looking to stay ahead in its industry.”

One Data will further use the additional capital to strengthen its leading position in data product management, expand its offering into international markets, foster its strategic partnerships, and offer access to its product to an even larger customer base.