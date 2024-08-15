Software sales platform trumpet secures $6.35M for US expansion

Software sales platform trumpet has raised $6.35 million Seed funding.

B2B sales have become harder than ever with companies continuing to tighten their belts and buying fewer tools, making it an increasingly difficult market to sell into.

Almost the entire buyer journey (95 per cent ) is spent without the salesperson, which means a move to async buying and supporting digitally-native millennial buyers.

trumpet enables revenue teams to centralise the entire buying journey from pitch to renewal into one link – a collaborative workspace.

All deal information, content, timelines, communication and more, are stored in these digital spaces which creates a seamless customer experience that's helping sales teams sell when they're not in the room and stand out from the competition.

trumpet now has 10,000+ users and 250+ paying customers, including Cognism, OpenTable, Sky Media and Crossbeam. The brand and product have gone viral amongst sales communities, with 20 per cent of trumpet’s customer base coming from the US, without any marketing or teams based there.

Rory Sadler(CEO), Nick Telson-Sillett (CMO) and Andrew Webster (CPO) founded trumpet in 2021. Telson-Sillett and Webster are successful second-time founders, who created hospitality booking platform DesignMyNight and scaled it to an 8-figure exit, whilst sales specialist Sadler was formerly sales lead at product insights platform Hotjar before joining the duo to create trumpet to solve the problems they had experienced in the sales process.

Rory Sadler, co-founder and CEO of trumpet, said:

“We’re helping companies collaborate and centralise their buyer journey, increasing their sales efficiency and velocity. Our proprietary revenue intelligence signals are also helping revenue leaders forecast and understand their deal pipeline like never before. The new trend of buyer enablement is happening and we’re at the forefront of it.”

AlbionVC led the funding, which included previous investors Lightbird Ventures, Anamcara Capital and Triple Point Ventures.

Paul Lehair, Partner at AlbionVC, said:

“Rory, Nick and Andrew have built one of the most exciting B2B platforms we have seen recently. Trumpet is elegantly designed and extremely easy to use and it's already proving its effectiveness with global teams. There is so much potential for Pods to not only own the conversations between buyers and sellers but also other areas of B2B communications and I’m looking forward to working with the team as they expand and grow.”

The funding will enable trumpet to expand to the US.

Lead image: Rory Sadler and Nick Telson-Sillett, trumpet. Photo: uncredited.