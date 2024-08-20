Humans.ai acquires blockchain innovator Starfish Technologies

Bucharest AI and blockchain technology provider Humans.ai, has acquired Starfish Technologies, inventor of TensorChain and part of Home of Prodigy, in a cash and shares deal.

Starfish Technologies is a blockchain engineering studio, with expertise in designing, implementing, securing, and deploying Solidity smart contracts on EVM-based blockchains.

The company has developed innovative solutions for brands such as Animoca Brands, OneFootball, Phantom Galaxies, Grease Monkey and others.

TensorChain offers a decentralised, scalable, and efficient solution specifically engineered for high-dimensional data processing. It aims to improve how blockchain handles AI deployment through the power of tensor-based operations., transforming industries such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management.

Humans.ai’s work in AI and blockchain includes launching the world’s first blockchain dedicated to AI, ensuring traceability and safe implementation of AI technologies.

Humans.ai has garnered significant attention for its role in advancing public sector AI adoption. In 2023, the company introduced ION, the world’s first AI Government Adviser tool currently employed by the Romanian government, with additional implementations planned across other governments.

As part of this acquisition, Razvan Costin, the founder of Starfish Technologies, is joining Humans.ai as Head of Innovation and board member.

According to Sabin Dima, the CEO of Humans.ai:

"This acquisition is more than just a strategic expansion of our R&D capabilities; it's a significant move toward a future where AI is powerful, accessible, fair, and decentralised. From the beginning, Humans.ai has been at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation, and the technologies developed by Starfish Technologies perfectly complement our vision. As global AI adoption accelerates, we are confident that TensorChain will be transformative for the industry."

Razvan Costin, the Starfish Technologies Founder and new Head of Innovation at Humans.ai, shared:

"I am proud to unite with Humans.ai and work together towards our shared mission to advance artificial intelligence through decentralisation. Together, we are continuing to develop TensorChain. This blockchain innovation has the potential to redefine how AI integrates into everyday life."

Lead image: Sabin Dima, CEO of Humans.ai. Photo: uncredited.