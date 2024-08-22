Swiss digital coaching platform FLOWIT raises €4.2M in Seed funding

Swiss digital coaching platform FLOWIT has raised €4.2 million Seed funding.

It provides all employees—especially those on the front lines, such as service technicians, healthcare workers, hospitality staff, and other non-desk employees—with access to real-time feedback and development. Traditional employee development often overlooks these groups.

FLOWIT addresses this gap by supporting both companies and employees in their daily work with feedback and learning processes, thereby enhancing employee engagement.

Since its market launch in September 2021, FLOWIT has acquired over 70 customers in the DACH region, including hospitals, hospitality businesses, and real estate companies.

More than 30,000 employees are currently using the SaaS solution. The platform reduces turnover costs by up to 50 per cent and strengthens the emotional and normative commitment of employees to their companies.

FLOWIT eases the burden on HR and leadership teams through automated processes, real-time data, and AI-driven dashboards, allowing more time for active leadership and fostering a healthy corporate culture. The solution offers features such as employee satisfaction surveys and customisable focus areas for employee development.



Vi Partners and Alstin Capital, funds of Carsten Maschmeyer. Co-led the round, which also included Daniel Gutenberg.

According to Gaetano Zanon, Vi Partners:

“We are excited to co-lead FLOWIT's first institutional funding round. FLOWIT's generative AI-powered platform offers innovative solutions for the 80 per cent of the global workforce without desks.”

Alexander Meyer-Scharenberg, Alstin Capital, shared:

“Germany is one of the countries in the world with the greatest labor shortage. Filling vacancies and retaining good employees is a huge challenge for HR departments, as every employee turnover costs the company a lot of money. This is exactly where FLOWIT comes in, providing the often forgotten non-desktop employees with an AI-based digital coach that reduces employee turnover by up to 50 per cent.”

The team plans to grow from the current 20 to 50 employees by the end of 2025 to meet increasing demand and drive international expansion. In light of the current economic challenges,

Lead image from top left to bottom right: Stephan Müller (CTO), Bilâl Tahris (CEO), Yasemin Tahris (CXO) and Hosam Shahin (CSO). Photo: uncredited.