Neurodivergent-focused app Tiimo secures $1.6M

Tiimo, the planning and learning app for people who think differently, today announced the completion of a $1.6 million funding round, bringing their total raised to $4.8 million Pre-Series A.

Despite growing awareness, the unique experiences of neurodivergent individuals—those with ADHD, autism, dyslexia and other cognitive differences—often remain underrepresented. It is estimated that between 15 to 20 per cent of the global population is neurodiverse, including 1-2 per cent diagnosed with autism, 5 per cent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and up to 10 per cent with dyslexia.

The app provides a customisable visual planner designed by and for neurodivergent individuals as well as their recently launched learning platform Tiimo Learn. The new platform offers specialist educational content, expert advice and research-backed tools to aid neurodivergent users in managing daily life.

Based out of Copenhagen, Tiimo was founded in 2016 by Helene Lassen Nørlem and Melissa Würtz Azari — who is herself neurodivergent alongside a team of 20.

Since announcing their seed funding round two years ago, Tiimo’s user base has more than doubled over the last two years, boasting over 50k paying subscribers as of August 2024, with more than 3 out of 4 of these identifying as neurodivergent. The app is growing in popularity globally, surpassing 500K free users worldwide.

Crowberry Capital and People Ventures led the round with additional investment from Sweden-based Inner Foundations.

The team plans to use the additional funding to further their mission of transforming the lives of the 1 billion people worldwide with ADHD, autism, and other neurodivergent profiles.

The near-term focus will be on user growth, scaling existing markets, and product expansion for the new Tiimo Learn subscription.

Lead image: Tiimo founders Helene Lassen Nørlem and Melissa Würtz Azari. Photo: uncredited.