MirrorWeb raises $63M growth capital for compliance software expansion

Manchester-born regulatory and compliance scale-up MirrorWeb MirrorWeb has successfully raised $63 million growth capital from Mainsail Partners. This brings the company's funding to $68.8 million.

Founded in 2016, MirrorWeb provides unified communications supervision software to financial services firms, governments, and other regulated industries across the globe.

MirrorWeb’s Insight platform enables firms to capture, archive, and monitor communications across channels, including websites, mobile, email, instant messaging, and social media. The platform facilitates compliance with digital communication regulations and helps firms remain both compliant and audit-ready.

“Regulators have never been more focused on ensuring the integrity of financial markets, protecting investors and preventing systematic risk to our economy,” said David Clee, co-founder and CEO of MirrorWeb.

"Mainsail’s investment and operational resources will help us continue to support financial institutions as they navigate this environment and to meet their compliance and digital preservation needs.”

“MirrorWeb’s robust and user-friendly SaaS platform is trusted by organisations globally to help them keep pace with the proliferation of communication channels and proactively improve their compliance management,” said David Farsai, Partner at Mainsail Partners.

As part of this investment, David Farsai and Garret Jackson of Mainsail Partners will join the MirrorWeb Board of Directors, along with Romir Bosu, the CEO of Nadavon Capital Partners. DC Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to MirrorWeb in this transaction.

The investment will enable MirrorWeb to accelerate product development further and continue to grow its customer success organisation, as it helps financial institutions and other regulated companies manage increasing regulatory demands.

Lead image: MirrorWeb.