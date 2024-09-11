Y Combinator-backed Cerrion raises $5 million in funding to boost AI Video tech in manufacturing

Zurich video AI startup Cerrion has raised $5 million in funding.

The round was led by Y Combinator and Justin Kan’s Goat Capital, with additional participation from session.vc, Soma Capital, 10x Founders, Rebel Fund and renowned angel investors.

The manufacturing industry faces an estimated $1 trillion in annual losses due to production shortcomings. Manufacturers across Europe and the US are also experiencing unprecedented workforce challenges, with over one million unfilled jobs and a rapidly aging skilled workforce, contributing to an average annual production loss of 20 per cent.

By automating tasks traditionally handled by skilled operators, Cerrion’s AI video-led technology helps manufacturers maintain productivity despite workforce shortages. It leverages standard CCTV cameras to learn and monitor production processes, automatically detecting and acting on deviations in real-time.

This automation reduces the need for continuous human oversight and ensures that subtle issues are promptly addressed, preventing minor problems from escalating into major disruptions.

Cerrion’s early detection and response capability enables manufacturers to maintain efficiency, reduce disruptions, and minimise downtime. It also reduces the need for human interaction with a malfunctioning process, lowering the risk of injury.

Karim Saleh, CEO of Cerrion, said:

“At Cerrion, we set out with a bold vision: to create production lines where problems are detected and resolved in real-time before they ever disrupt operations. This vision led us to develop our AI-powered video platform, which not only reduces costly disruptions and enhances overall efficiency but also tackles critical safety risks. By automating production line monitoring, we're helping manufacturers meet the challenges of an aging workforce and increasing operational complexity, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.”

Cerrion’s platform is currently deployed across factories in eight countries including the USA, Germany, Italy and Turkey where it has already reduced production losses by over 30 per cent on average.

The company has already attracted some of the world’s largest glass manufacturing companies, including Stoelzle Glass Group, Sisecam, and Vidrala. These manufacturers produce goods for major brands like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Pfizer, and Novartis.

Jeremias Meier, Partner at session.vc adds:

“Cerrion has enormous potential to become a global leader in video AI for industrial automation. The talented team is incredibly dedicated, and working with them is an absolute pleasure."

With this new round of funding, Cerrion plans to expand its reach across Europe and the United States, enhancing its platform's capabilities and increasing its impact on the manufacturing industry.

Lead image: Founders Dr Nikolay Kobyshev (left) and Karim Saleh. Photo: uncredited.