Climate investor Blume Equity secures BPC capital for debut fund

Growth climate-tech investor Blume Equity LLP has secures British Patient Capital and Queensland Investment Corporation as LLPs. BPC made a €25M commitment to Blume Equity’s Fund I.

Blume Equity is led by Clare Murray, Michelle Capiod, and Eleanor Blagbrough. A growth stage venture investor, Blume Equity invests in businesses addressing climate and environmental challenges across Europe. Blume has offices in London and Amsterdam and is 100% female owned and led.

British Patient Capital and Blume Equity have signed the Investing in Women Code, committing to support the advancement of female entrepreneurship in the United Kingdom by improving female entrepreneurs’ access to finance in the venture capital sector. Only 11% of senior investment roles at UK firms and their European offices are currently held by women (Pitchbook).

Christine Hockley, Managing Director, Funds at British Patient Capital, said: “We are pleased to make this commitment to Blume Equity as they work to invest in the modern, green economy and support the transition to net zero. Providing growth stage companies with the capital they need to grow rapidly and address emerging opportunities sits at the core of our investment strategy.

“As one of the first Limited Partners to sign the Investing in Women Code, we are delighted to partner with an all-female investment team who has also signed the Code. Supporting the advancement of female entrepreneurship in the UK is key for British Patient Capital, not only because it is a social good but also because it is good for business, leading to better performance and better returns.”

Clare Murray, Co-Founding General Partner at Blume Equity said: “With the consequences of climate change omnipresent, there has never been a more exciting nor urgent time to be investing in companies tackling the climate crisis. We at Blume Equity partner with these companies to support their scale-up journeys. We are excited to partner with BPC and QIC, investors with clear commitments to this space, to support innovation in climate-tech across Europe and the UK.

Toby Suen, Partner at QIC Private Equity added: “Our partnership with Blume Equity further cements our commitment to investing in funds and companies that are at the forefront of developing and implementing energy transition and climate solutions more broadly. This commitment stems from a desire on behalf of our clients to drive change, whilst also benefitting from what we believe to be a generational investment theme.

“We believe that Blume is particularly well equipped to address this opportunity, and we are excited to be partnering with them.”

