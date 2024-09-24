Quantum Systems closed €100M Series B for advanced drone technology

Munich’s Quantum Systems announced the successful completion of an additional Series B funding round.

The company raised an initial €63.6 million Series B in October 2023.

This brings the total amount of Series B funding for the Munich-based drone pioneer to over €100 million.

Quantum Systems specialises in developing, designing, and producing small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS). The company’s range of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) sUAS are built to maximise range and versatility and provide operators with a seamless user experience.

Quantum Systems' unique advantage lies in its state-of-the-art drones equipped with AI capabilities. Through the synthesis of hardware, software, and AI, Quantum Systems transforms business operations, enhancing efficiency across a diverse spectrum of verticals like mining, construction, agriculture, utilities, public safety and defence, in which the capture, analysis and further processing of sensor data from the air offers a significant advantage.

Drone technology has developed rapidly in recent years, with significant market potential. Quantum Systems, with its advanced technology platform, is forecasted to participate above average from the sector's growth according to the new investors. The market for compact drones is projected to grow by 20 percent annually in the coming years.

New lead investors are Notion Capital and Porsche SE.

Florian Seibel, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Systems, said:

“With support from our new investors, Porsche SE and Notion, we are not just securing funds; we are building partnerships that will drive innovation essential for Europe's technological sovereignty, security and resilience. This investment underscores the confidence in our mission to redefine industries and create lasting impact. I am grateful to all our investors who have supported us on this journey - the best is yet to come. But one thing is certain: without security, nothing is worth anything.”

“Florian is a highly driven founder, motivated to defend European values. In such an uncertain world, we all need more homegrown success stories like Quantum Systems to make a difference and impact beyond economic profit” says Patrick Norris, General Partner at Notion Capital.

With this new round of funding, Quantum Systems plans to accelerate its internationalisation efforts and fund further innovation. The additional capital will facilitate the scaling up of production capabilities and investments in research and development, with a strong focus on software and AI.

Lead image: Quantum Systems. Photo: uncredited.