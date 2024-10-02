Fraggell partners with D2C brands to expand into US e-commerce

Digital marketing agency Fraggell is celebrating substantial financial, commercial and geographical growth after scaling dramatically within both the UK and US eCommerce and retail markets and increasing its revenue fivefold.

The company is now collaborating exclusively with some of the world’s biggest direct-to-consumer (DTC) and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, helping them to drive revenue via targeted creative advertising campaigns and performance ad content on popular platforms like Meta and TikTok.

In recent months, these include protein brand ALOHA, Chomps Snack Sticks, premium nail product specialists Nailboo, skincare gurus Nip and Fab, Untamed cat food and vitamin company Nutriburst, who join an already impressive portfolio of existing brands.

Founded in 2017, Fraggell evolved from initially being a video production company to become one of the UK's most renowned performance ad creative agencies, expanding into the US in 2021. As a result, 90% of the company’s client base is now American.

This has allowed Fraggell to more than double its team from four to 10 people and grow its revenue from £20,000 to £100,000 per month, with over £35M having been spent on their performance ad creative work in the past two years alone. The company’s rapid growth trajectory has enabled the business to move into a new, purpose-built 2,500 sq ft studio space in Denton next month.

Fraggell has enjoyed a host of prominent new client wins in recent months, which include protein brand ALOHA, Chomps Snack Sticks, premium nail product specialists Nailboo, skincare gurus Nip and Fab, Untamed cat food and vitamin company Nutriburst, who join an already impressive portfolio of existing brands.

Co-founder Fraser Cottrell, who is an expert in digital marketing, eCommerce creative strategy and ad creative, with over a decade’s worth of experience in filmmaking and marketing, said: “We aren't your standard creative agency. We love to flex our creative muscles by using real-time ad data to help guide the ideas your brand needs to lead to the highest conversions.

“Our methods work for our clients and they deliver tangible results. This is backed by the fact that we’re growing on an international scale, as well as from a revenue perspective, all of which is underpinned by our move to a state-of-the art new studio space.

“We couldn't be more delighted about the direction Fraggell is moving in and we now look forward to seeing how we can harness our people power and new facilities to continue making huge leaps forward in the vibrant creative advertising space.”

Fraggell prides itself on achieving consistently strong results for clients by capitalising on its seasoned in-house video team, which can produce assets from studio product creative to user generated content and high-production lifestyle video ads. It goes one step further by utilising its vast creator and actor network to create ads that hit the brief from a demographic perspective.