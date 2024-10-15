SuperLight Photonics Secures Seed Investment from Hamamatsu Ventures

SuperLight Photonics, a pioneer in cutting-edge laser technology, today announced the strategic investment of Hamamatsu Ventures to drive long-term synergy in laser innovation.

SuperLight Photonics, based in Enschede, the Netherlands, is a spin-off company from the University of Twente aiming to become a leading player in wideband lasers. The platform technology offers solutions in various applications, including OCT, spectroscopy, microscopy, tomography, and metrology, serving markets in bio-medical, industrial, scientific, food, and agriculture.

SuperLight Photonics is at the forefront of creating photon-IC (PIC) solutions. Capitalising on the momentum within the photonics sector contributes to a technologically advanced and sustainable future.

Hamamatsu Photonics is a global VC looking to invest in photonics companies that addressfuture anticipated needs through the development of disruptive photonics technologies with the potential to redefine industries.

This partnership is poised to accelerate SuperLight Photonics’ development of next-Photonics' photonic technologies and strengthen its global market presence.

"Our partnership with Hamamatsu Ventures marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey,” said Cees Links, CEO of Superlight Photonics.

“Their support validates the enormous potential of our technologies and strengthens our ability to scale quickly, innovate, and meet the needs of global customers seeking innovative photonic solutions. We are excited to leverage their industry knowledge and network to bring our breakthrough products to new markets.”

“As a strategic investor, we provide business expertise in areas where we have deep experience and we seek to create synergies which might lead to collaborative R&D and joint developments,” stated Katsuhiro Kobayashi, CEO of Hamamatsu Ventures.



“It is our ambition to build a long-term, supportive partnership with our portfolio companies. We recognise SuperLight Photonics' groundbreaking technology as a game-changer with vast potential to transform a wide range of industries; they align perfectly with our investment focus on technologies shaping the future.”



As part of the strategic investment, David Castrillo, EU-CVC Business Development Manager, will join the SuperLight Photonics Advisory Board and serve as a liaison.



With this new investment, SuperLight Photonics will focus on expanding its team, scaling its production capacity, and driving innovation across its product portfolio. The company plans to expand into new geographic markets and establish stronger partnerships with global distributors, OEMs and key industry players.

