Energy services startup Hometree raises £50M mezzanine facility to lead UK home decarbonisation

Hometree, the residential energy services company, has added a £50m mezzanine facility backed by CPP Investments to the £250m it raised earlier this year from Barclays. This capital will be used to finance solar panels, batteries and heat pumps in 35,000 UK homes.\r\n \r\nThe combined facility from the global institutional investor and a £250m senior asset-backed debt facility raised from Barclays will be used to finance up to 35,000 residential solar panel systems, batteries and heat pumps across…
