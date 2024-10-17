Energy

Energy services startup Hometree raises £50M mezzanine facility to lead UK home decarbonisation

This is part of Hometree’s ambition to decarbonise over one million homes by 2030.
Lucy Adams 6 hours ago
Energy services startup Hometree raises £50M mezzanine facility to lead UK home decarbonisation
Send email Copy link
Energy services startup Hometree raises £50M mezzanine facility to lead UK home decarbonisation
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.