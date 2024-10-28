Dojo partners with YouLend to streamline SME financing

Dojo is extending its partnership with global embedded financing platform YouLend. The partnership enables Dojo to integrate YouLend’s financing solutions into its payments platform, giving customers access to business funding directly through the existing interface.

Businesses can apply for funding up to £1 million and receive tailored offers within 24 hours. YouLend’s streamlined revenue-based repayment process allows SMEs to pay back a fixed percentage of future sales, offering the flexibility to make larger repayments during peak revenue times and smaller payments when sales slow down.

Jakob Pethick, Chief Commercial Officer at YouLend, commented: “This milestone proves YouLend’s strong commitment to delivering a world-class experience for our partners and their merchants. Our success with Dojo demonstrates just how strong the demand from small businesses is for timely, accessible capital. Together, we’ve provided essential financing to tens of thousands of businesses, empowering them to pursue ambitious goals and make a meaningful impact on society.”

Neil Richards, General Manager Business Funding at Dojo, added: "Dojo’s partnership with YouLend has enabled Dojo to help SMEs thrive in the experience economy. With financing applications available in minutes through the Dojo app and funds often accessible within two business days, we're delivering agile, customer-centric solutions that fuel growth and operational flexibility. This integration reinforces Dojo’s position as a leading payments provider in today’s dynamic fintech landscape."

Following the £1 billion milestone, the two fintechs will continue to scale their partnership and expand business funding to new European markets this year.

