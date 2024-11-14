OpenAirlines raises €45M for eco-friendly flight software

Toulouse eco-flying software provider OpenAirlines, has raised nearly €45 million.

OpenAirlines is developing a digital environmental performance management solution marketed under the name of SkyBreathe, designed to help airlines reduce their fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions at each stage of the flight cycle.

The SaaS solution leverages advanced machine learning and AI, analysing over 15 million flights, enabling pilots and ground crews to make better decisions. By doing so, it reduces fuel consumption by 3 per cent to 5 per cent per flight and generates returns on investment of 10x to 15x for its clients.

Over 70 airlines worldwide currently make use of its technology, including Air France, Korean Air, EasyJet, JetBlue, flyDubai, Indigo and DHL.

OpenAirlines achieved €10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2024. The start-up is headquartered in Toulouse and operates offices in the United States, Canada and Hong Kong.

According to Alexandre Feray, CEO of OpenAirlines, the company now has the resources to position itself as a market aggregator.

“We will be able to make bolt-on acquisitions aimed at beefing up our range of products and services and thus cater to airlines as a real digital game-changer when it comes to reducing carbon footprints.

Having already embedded our technology in the cockpit, our aim now is to rally all business lines around a joint project: to combine operating performance with environmental engagement in order to help build a more sustainable aviation industry.”

Eiffel Investment Group led the funding through its Eiffel Essentiel fund, with the backing of Mirova, a Natixis Investment Managers affiliate dedicated to sustainable investments.

This line-up will also be joined by the Caisse de Retraite du Personnel Navigant Professionnel de l’Aéronautique Civile (France’s pension fund for cabin crew in the civil aviation industry, known as CRPN) by the end of this year.

Céline André, Director of the Eiffel Essentiel fund, added: