Zenfulfillment and Alaiko merge to create an e-commerce fulfillment powerhouse

E-commerce provider for online retailers Zenfulfillment is merging with Alaiko, a top software provider in e-commerce operations, creating one of the largest e-commerce fulfilment providers in Europe.

This merger boosts the combined annual throughput to over 10 million parcels from more than 300 online retailers, with an e-commerce sales volume exceeding half a billion euros.

The newly combined company, which will operate under the name "Zenfulfillment," combines Zenfulfillment's logistics expertise with Alaiko's operating system, a software solution that automates e-commerce operations.

Zenfulfillment uses modern software and robotics-based automation techniques and has developed profitably with almost no growth capital.

"From the start, our vision was to create a real alternative to providers like Amazon by empowering independent shops with a shipping and returns service that rivals Prime in reliability, speed, and price— or even surpasses it," explains Daniel Werner, Managing Director of Zenfulfillment, who founded the company in 2016 with a former colleague at just 21 years old.

A year after its founding, Zenfulfillment secured its first and only funding round, raising €500,000.

Over the past 18 months, Zenfulfillment has seen its parcel volume grow by more than 90 per cent, driven by the Zenrush one-day delivery service, introduced in 2023, which provides Amazon Prime-like delivery speeds for purchases from independent online shops.

Johannes Humpert, Managing Director of Zenfulfillment, explained:

"Zenrush is revolutionising online shipping in the same way PayPal once revolutionised online payments. Zenrush integrates seamlessly with popular e-commerce systems like Shopify."

Alaiko, founded in 2020 in Munich, provides e-commerce operations software for leading D2C brands. The Alaiko Operating System enables online shops to implement transparent and automated processes in warehousing and logistics.

"This strategic merger strengthens our competitive advantage, creates immense synergies, and exponentially accelerates our joint growth," says Moritz Weisbrodt, Managing Director of Alaiko, who, along with Alaiko co-founder Gabriel Thomalla, will join Zenfulfillment's management team.

The transaction is backed by a multi-million euro financing round from both existing and new investors, led by renowned supply chain investor Moguntia Capital.

"This merger brings together two highly complementary, tech-enabled e-commerce fulfilment providers, combining their operational excellence and platform strengths. Together, we are setting new standards for e-commerce fulfilment for online retailers," explains Malte Janzarik, Managing Partner of Moguntia Capital.