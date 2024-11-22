CIVO partners with Deep Green to strengthen UK data sovereignty

Civo, a cloud computing startup, has announced the launch of its second UK Cloud Region, LON2, in partnership with Deep Green data centre provider Deep Green. Based in Swindon, Berkshire, this new Cloud region operates on 100 percent renewable energy. Deep Green, Civo’s long-standing partner, selected the Carbon-Z site for its exceptional environmental practices.

This upgrade means customers can now handle more intensive and complex workloads, such as AI and ML applications, with greater efficiency and reliability, and data that remains within national borders.

Mark Boost, CEO and Co-Founder of Civo said: “Sustainability is at the heart of our mission at Civo. As demand for cloud solutions surges, we are committed to ensuring that the benefits of this technology don’t come at the expense of our environment. It’s a pleasure to be working alongside Deep Green, a partner we have trusted for several years to deliver on our environmental commitment.

“With the introduction of LON2, we’re taking an important step toward building a more responsible and environmentally conscious cloud industry. Together with Deep Green, we’re demonstrating that cloud innovation can, and should, be built on a foundation of sustainability.”

Mark Bjornsgaard, Founder and CEO of Deep Green, added: “We’re all well aware of the environmental footprint left by the tech industry. By partnering with Civo to launch LON2, we’re on a mission to change the narrative. This collaboration is about proving that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand. With 100% renewable energy powering LON2 and a shared commitment to exploring further eco-friendly solutions, we’re making meaningful strides towards a greener future for cloud computing.”