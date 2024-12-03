Netbird raises €4M for open-source cybersecurity platform

NetBird, the Berlin-based networked security platform, has raised €4M in Seed funding. The round was co-led by InReach Ventures and existing investor Nauta, with participation from Antler and a grant from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

With the funding the company plans to accelerate its hiring efforts, further product development, and expand its footprint globally.

Netbird's "Zero Trust Security" approach, based on the principle of "never trust, always verify," ensures continuous authentication for all users and devices.

Large cybersecurity vendors are extensively leveraging the "Zero Trust Security" approach. NetBird was founded by Misha Bragin and Maycon Santos, engineers passionate about network security and open-source development. Their journey began in Brazil while working at PSafe, a cybersecurity startup later acquired by CyberLabs. After moving to Berlin, they built the company with a simple ethos: secure private networking is a fundamental right of every modern company.

At the heart of its technology is a zero-configuration business VPN that seamlessly integrates a peer-to-peer, WireGuard-based network with an intuitive access control system. The open-source, community-driven approach has been a key driver of NetBirds’s success.

"The open-source community has been incredibly supportive, and that feedback loop allows us to innovate quickly," said CTO and co- founder of NetBird, Maycon Santos. "We listen to our users, and their input helps us make network security better for everyone."

"This funding round is a significant milestone for NetBird," said co-founder and CEO at NetBird, Misha Bragin. “Together with a small team of incredibly talented engineers, we've built an open- source platform that reflects the needs of today’s connected world and sets the foundation for the secure networks of tomorrow. We’re at the right time to scale our mission, as the Zero Trust security market is rapidly growing, and we’re excited to lead the charge in making these advanced technologies accessible to organizations of all sizes.

"Our mission has always been to level the playing field, ensuring that when engineers think about secure connectivity, NetBird is the first solution that comes to mind. This commitment has already been showcased, as our platform has connected hundreds of thousands of users and devices from customers around the world. With this investment, we’re ready to accelerate our mission, expand globally, and redefine what secure network access can look like for the modern world."