Revolutionizing the future: The power of robotics

The robotics industry is undergoing rapid innovation, with an increasing number of tech companies driving transformative advancements across various sectors. These companies are not only revolutionizing industries but also playing a vital role in strengthening the European tech ecosystem.
From autonomous systems in defence, healthcare, and logistics to AI-powered automation in manufacturing, robotics is a major driver of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.
As these companies expand their reach, new applications are emerging in areas such as space exploration, personalized medicine, and smart cities. With the acceleration of innovation, we already witnessed the development of robots that have become more sophisticated and autonomous, seamlessly integrating into daily life. This will further open up new opportunities for growth and collaboration across multiple industries.
Here are ten European robotics companies that raised the most in the first three quarters of 2024.
1
1X (Norway)
The company
1X creates androids designed to collaborate with humans.
Rooted in an understanding of human nature, both internally and externally, they believe androids must engage with the world to effectively serve it.
Their androids, EVE and NEO, feature advanced mechanics that replicate organic muscle movement, showcasing a deep inspiration drawn from human biology.
In January, the company secured $100 million in Series B funding which will support the development of NEO, a humanoid robot for consumer use.
2
Starship Technologies (Estonia)
Founded in 2014,
Starship Technologies is the global leader in autonomous last-mile delivery.
Operating in over 80 locations across the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, and Finland, Starship’s robots have completed more than six million deliveries, travelling over 11 million miles.
Starship’s innovative delivery robots provide a cost-effective, sustainable solution for last-mile logistics, addressing one of the most challenging and carbon-intensive aspects of the supply chain. Running for up to 18 hours on a full charge, each robot consumes only the energy equivalent to boiling a cup of tea per delivery and has collectively helped reduce nearly 1.8 million kg of CO₂ emissions.
In February, Starship Technologies secured $90 million to enhance its AI, machine learning, and wireless charging infrastructure.
3
Unseenlabs (France)
Unseenlabs specializes in advanced maritime surveillance, delivering comprehensive insights into global maritime traffic through space-based radio frequency (RF) detection technology.
The company addresses gaps in maritime visibility and combats illegal activities at sea.
Unseenlabs' proprietary satellite constellation now spans 13 satellites, with plans to expand to 25 by 2025.
Committed to safeguarding oceans, protecting territorial waters, and securing maritime assets, Unseenlabs serves governments, NGOs, shipowners, and other stakeholders worldwide.
In February, the company secured €85 million in funding.
4
RobCo (Germany)
Founded in 2020,
RobCo aims to democratize robotics by making autonomous solutions accessible, adaptable, and affordable for businesses of all sizes.
With a mission of "Robotics for everyone," RobCo helps companies address labour shortages, boost productivity, and stay competitive in a dynamic market.
RobCo’s modular, AI-driven robots are designed for flexibility, catering to diverse needs such as high-mix, low-volume manufacturing or automating repetitive tasks. Combining advanced technologies like computer vision, these adaptable solutions evolve with businesses, ensuring seamless integration and long-term value.
Earlier this year, the company secured €39.1 million to enhance its distribution channels, advance product development, and drive its growth and development strategy.
5
Quantum Surgical (France)
Quantum Surgical specializes in medical robotics and AI to revolutionize cancer treatment.
Its Epione® robotic platform enables precise, minimally invasive percutaneous ablation for the early and curative treatment of cancers, making innovative care more accessible to patients worldwide. To date, hundreds of patients have benefited from this cutting-edge technology.
A few months ago, the company received a €30 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to accelerate the commercialization of its Epione medical robot.
6
Monumental (Netherlands)
Monumental is a company that develops fully integrated robotic solutions, combining proprietary hardware, software, and machine vision technology.
The company’s robots are actively deployed on real construction sites in the Netherlands, transitioning rapidly from R&D to real-world application.
Powered by Monumental’s AI-driven software, Atrium, the robots are designed to navigate tight spaces, doorways, and transport in vans, offering unmatched versatility. The system includes a team of three robots: one transports bricks, another carries mortar, and a third builds walls, streamlining the construction process and boosting efficiency.
In March, the company raised $25 million to expand its team of hardware and software engineers, scale up the deployment of robots on construction sites across Europe, and broaden the range of blocks and construction tasks the robots can handle.
7
Coboworx (Germany)
Coboworx is a company focused on making robotics accessible to small and medium-sized businesses by simplifying automation.
Their approach aims to eliminate the complexities and risks traditionally associated with robotics, enabling businesses to efficiently integrate robotic solutions to enhance productivity and streamline operations.
Coboworx serves large food retailers that need a reliable supply of goods. Their modular robot system allows SMEs to start with targeted solutions for specific tasks and expand as needed. Future developments will include applications for welding, packaging, and material flow in intralogistics, alongside current solutions like palletizing and machine loading/unloading.
The company has secured €11.4 million to assist businesses in integrating robotics into their digital infrastructure, even without prior robotics expertise.
8
Fotokite (Switzerland)
Fotokite is a company specializing in advanced tools that enhance situational awareness for public safety teams.
The company develops fully accountable and autonomous aerial robotics that offer crucial overview information to firefighters and first responders, helping them manage complex and safety-critical situations.
In April, the company closed its Series B funding round, securing $11 million to accelerate growth, strengthen research and development (R&D), and expand its global operations.
9
VersaTile (UK)
VersaTile Automation is revolutionizing fulfilment with AI-driven solutions that offer unmatched efficiency and flexibility for high-intensity applications.
The company’s modular automation systems seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructures, optimizing productivity and space utilization.
Founded by Tharsus, experts in product design and advanced manufacturing, VersaTile is dedicated to reducing labour dependency and enhancing storage through intelligent, real-time solutions. The company is shaping the future of warehouse management with innovative technology that sets new industry standards.
A few months ago, the company raised £8 million in seed investment.
10
ARX Robotics (Germany)
ARX Robotics is a manufacturer of scalable robotic systems for mass deployment in both defence and commercial applications.
Its dual-use unmanned ground systems and sensors support NATO Armies and civilian first responders by providing critical training and information for better decision-making in life-or-death situations.
With a team of military, research, and industry experts, ARX develops innovative software and hardware solutions that enhance the capabilities of European forces and their allies.
ARX Robotic Systems aims to address Europe's gap in autonomous unmanned systems, enhancing troop protection during mission-critical tasks.
The company raised €9 million in seed funding to expand its team and scale production capabilities in Europe.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments