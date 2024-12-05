Revolutionizing the future: The power of robotics

The robotics industry is undergoing rapid innovation, with an increasing number of tech companies driving transformative advancements across various sectors. These companies are not only revolutionizing industries but also playing a vital role in strengthening the European tech ecosystem.

From autonomous systems in defence, healthcare, and logistics to AI-powered automation in manufacturing, robotics is a major driver of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

As these companies expand their reach, new applications are emerging in areas such as space exploration, personalized medicine, and smart cities. With the acceleration of innovation, we already witnessed the development of robots that have become more sophisticated and autonomous, seamlessly integrating into daily life. This will further open up new opportunities for growth and collaboration across multiple industries.

Here are ten European robotics companies that raised the most in the first three quarters of 2024.