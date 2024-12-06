Colorintech launches 'AI for Everyone' initiative to boost inclusivity in tech

Not-for-profit Colorintech, working to make Europe the most inclusive tech hub, today announced the launch of its ambitious "AI for Everyone" initiative, backed by a $1 million grant from the Juniper Networks Foundation.

Founded in 2016, Colorintech works to make Europe the most inclusive tech hub through partnerships with leading technology companies. It has helped underrepresented founders raise over $50 million and built a community of 60,000+ members.

The initiative will combine programming and policy work to ensure AI creates economic opportunities for underrepresented individuals across the UK, aiming to train 5,000 people by 2027 while reaching 30,000 through awareness campaigns.

Colorintech will leverage its partnerships with industry leaders including ServiceNow, Google DeepMind, Bloomberg, and ARM to create an accessible,industry-backed AI course and certification. The curriculum is designed to increase employability in AI careers, with early collaboration from Meta's Llama team and Google DeepMind.

Colorintech will also establish a grant fund for AI entrepreneurs and launch a nationwide awareness campaign with AI leaders to demystify AI adoption and an Inclusive AI Workforce advisory board of industry leaders and academics to shape best practices for inclusive AI development in the UK and Europe.

Earlier investments from the Centre for Public Impact, supported by the €100,000 Google.org AI Opportunity Fund, enabled immediate training for over 300 students and working adults through the Google AI Essentials course, delivered across London, Birmingham, Leicester, and Manchester.

According to Dion McKenzie, Co-Founder of Colorintech:

“The UK faces a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead in AI adoption, but risks falling behind without adequate investment in digital skills.”

