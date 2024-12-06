Planet A Foods secures $30M Series B for cocoa-free chocolate

Sustainable foodtech Planet A Foods has closed a $30 million Series B equity funding round. This brings company funding to over $45 million.

Founded in 2021 by siblings Dr Sara Marquart and Dr Maximilian Marquart, Planet A Foods is redefining the future of chocolate with ChoViva, the world’s leading cocoa-free chocolate alternative. Made from sunflower seeds, ChoViva offers the rich, indulgent taste and velvety texture that consumers love from chocolate—without the cocoa.

This innovation delivers up to 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions compared to chocolate, supporting the fight against climate change and the environmental challenges of traditional cocoa farming.

Planet A Foods collaborates with leading brands such as Deutsche Bahn, Griesson - de Beukelaer, Lambertz, Lindt, Lufthansa, Peter Kölln, Piasten (Treets) and Stella Bernrain. Building on the latest trends, the newest product, a Dubai bar with ChoViva, was developed in collaboration with Seidl Confiserie.

ChoViva products debuted in German supermarkets in 2023 and are expanding rapidly across Europe, with over 20 products available in over 42,000 retail stores so far.

The round was co-led by Burda Principal Investments and Zintinus, with participation from World Fund, Bayern Kapital, Cherry Ventures, Tengelmann Ventures, AgriFoodTech Venture Alliance and Omnes Capital.

Driven by the global push for sustainable food alternatives, Planet A Foods is now setting its sights on dominating the global stage. Following successful product launches in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, the company is set to debut in the UK and France in the first quarter of 2025.

This latest investment will enable Planet A Foods to scale production from 2,000 to over 15,000 tons annually, leveraging both its own facilities and strategic partnerships to meet surging demand.



Dr Maximilian Marquart, CEO and co-founder, shared that now Planet A Foods is no longer just a startup:

“We’re now on the way to becoming a leading foodtech player reshaping the sustainable food industry. Our mission remains unchanged: to provide sustainable food ingredients that are decoupled from price volatility and limited resources such as cocoa.”

Julian von Eckartsberg, Managing Director of Burda Principal Investments, sees the investment in Planet A Foods as a commitment to supporting groundbreaking solutions that address critical global challenges like sustainable food production.

“We are excited to support Planet A Foods in scaling their business and expanding their brand ChoViva into new markets, driving growth, and building more resilient, climate-conscious food systems and supply chains in general on a global scale.”

Christian Neuss, Partner at Zintinus added:

“Planet A Foods combines scientific excellence with a clear focus on sustainability. Scaling innovations like ChoViva is a significant challenge, and we believe the right support is crucial to unlock full potential."

The funds will further strengthen Planet A Foods’ leadership in sustainable food innovation, accelerating international expansion and the scaling of production capacities nationally and internationally.

Lead image: Laura Schneider, Dr Maximilian Marquart, Michael Hampel, Dr. Sara Marquart, Stefan Rost, Ute Schellenberg. Photo: Planet A Foods Photographer Maria Boger.