Last week recap: More than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.3B, around 78% collected by 10 biggest deals

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 11 hours ago
Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In November, European tech companies raised €5.2 billion over 336 deals. Compared to the month before, this number increased by 30 per cent (in October European tech companies collected €4 billion). For more insight into European tech ecosystem performance check out our latest November Report.

