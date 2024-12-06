Nebius raises $700M, Sokin acquires fintech Settle, and European tech investment climbed 30% in November

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 AI infrastructure company Nebius has raised $700M in private placement financing

🇩🇰 Antag Therapeutics raises €80M in Series A financing

🇬🇧 Digital bank Zopa raises €80M ahead of current account launch

🇬🇧 Debt financing platform 9fin secures $50M Series B

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Learning Technologies acquired by US private equity in £836M deal

🇬🇧 IRIS Software Group agrees reported £500M+ deal for Dext

🇳🇴 Sokin acquires Norwegian fintech Settle

🇫🇷 Cosmo Tech receives majority investment from Insight Partners and former Accenture executives

🇩🇪 Smart metering company Diehl Metering is taking over Preventio

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Alstin fund secures €175M for Series A B2B SaaS

🇵🇱 Polish startups set to benefit from new €100M Defence Fund

🛍️ Family office Fund, FIGR Ventures aims to support mission driven consumer product innovation

💰 Fly Ventures closes €80M Fund III to support deeptech founders in Europe

🗞️ In other (important) news

💰 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in November

💸 European tech investment climbed 30 per cent in November

🇪🇺 EU Inc. unveils blueprint for pan-European startup entity

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇸🇪 Big Audience Machine secures €350,000 for on-brand content

🇹🇷 Datapad raises $500,000 for AI-driven KPI monitoring

🇮🇹 Quindi raises €525K seed for smart manufacturing production co-pilot

🇬🇧 AUAR receives £341,000 smart grant from Innovate UK

🇬🇧 Briefcase raises $3M to automate accounts and bookeeping