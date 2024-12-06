Nebius raises $700M, Sokin acquires fintech Settle, and European tech investment climbed 30% in November

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇳🇱 AI infrastructure company Nebius has raised $700M in private placement financing
🇩🇰 Antag Therapeutics raises €80M in Series A financing
🇬🇧 Digital bank Zopa raises €80M ahead of current account launch
🇬🇧 Debt financing platform 9fin secures $50M Series B
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Learning Technologies acquired by US private equity in £836M deal
🇬🇧 IRIS Software Group agrees reported £500M+ deal for Dext
🇳🇴 Sokin acquires Norwegian fintech Settle
🇫🇷 Cosmo Tech receives majority investment from Insight Partners and former Accenture executives
🇩🇪 Smart metering company Diehl Metering is taking over Preventio
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Alstin fund secures €175M for Series A B2B SaaS
🇵🇱 Polish startups set to benefit from new €100M Defence Fund
🛍️ Family office Fund, FIGR Ventures aims to support mission driven consumer product innovation
💰 Fly Ventures closes €80M Fund III to support deeptech founders in Europe
🗞️ In other (important) news
💰 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in November
💸 European tech investment climbed 30 per cent in November
🇪🇺 EU Inc. unveils blueprint for pan-European startup entity
📡 Recommended reads and listens
✊ Colorintech launches 'AI for Everyone' initiative to boost inclusivity in tech
🔎 buzzabout releases a secret weapon for the future of market research
🤖 Revolutionizing the future: The power of robotics
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇸🇪 Big Audience Machine secures €350,000 for on-brand content
🇹🇷 Datapad raises $500,000 for AI-driven KPI monitoring
🇮🇹 Quindi raises €525K seed for smart manufacturing production co-pilot
🇬🇧 AUAR receives £341,000 smart grant from Innovate UK
🇬🇧 Briefcase raises $3M to automate accounts and bookeeping
