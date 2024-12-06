UK digital bank Zopa raises €80M ahead of current account launch

Zopa, the UK savings and lending bank, has raised over €80m (£66m) ahead of the launch of its current account offering next year.

The equity funding round was led by AP Moller Holding, the Danish conglomerate, with “significant participation” from existing investors, including Silverstripe.

Another well-known Zopa shareholder is SoftBank, the Japanese multinational.

Zopa did not disclose its valuation, but CityAM said the new funding valued it higher than unicorn status of $1bn.

The funding will support Zopa’s growth as it launches its current account proposition next year and a GenAI proposition.

In 2023, Zopa underwent two £75m fundraising rounds, amid a challenging funding landscape.

In total, Zopa has raised £768m, according to Crunchbase.

Zopa, which has a UK banking licence, currently offers personal loans, credit cards, point-of-sale retail finance, car finance, savings accounts, and financial health tools.

It says it has 1.3m customers and £5m in deposits.

It chalked up its first full year of profitability in 2023, making a pre-tax profit of £15.8m for the year ending 2023. It says it expects to double profits in 2024.

Jaidev Janardana, CEO at Zopa Bank said: