Dealfront secures €30M from AshGrove Capital for B2B sales intelligence

Leveraging its native understanding of the European market and trained on diverse linguistic data, Dealfront provides tailored solutions.
Cate Lawrence 5 hours ago
B2B sales intelligence platform Dealfront has raised a €30 million investment from AshGrove Capital.

Headquartered in Germany, Dealfront provides GDPR-compliant data, insights, and applications to empower sales and marketing teams to identify, target, and secure high-quality leads. 

The platform was formed in 2022 through the merger of Echobot and Leadfeeder, supported by a €180 million equity investment from GHP.

AshGrove’s investment will enable Dealfront to continue its rapid growth and accelerate geographic expansion..

Bastian Karweg, CEO of Dealfront, and co-founder of Echobot, said: 

“We are delighted to have AshGrove on board as a partner to Dealfront. Alongside the support of GHP, AshGrove’s investment provides even greater firepower as we continue to grow and cement our position as the European champion in B2B sales intelligence.”

Lead image: Dealfront. Photo: uncredited. 

