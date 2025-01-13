UK's Oh raises $4.5M Seed for Web3 decentralised AI creator ecosystem

UK multimodal AI ecosystem Oh, has raised $4.5 million Seed funding. Oh is building an ecosystem of decentralised AI products and infrastructure, that empower creators and users.

Its prime product is OhChat, an AI-driven platform with close to 100,000 users spanning 174 countries. OhChat enables engagement with AI-generated characters, from entirely original creations to boundless digital twins of real-world figures. Celebrities like Carmen Electra, Kaili Thorne, and Rio Sage have already embraced the platform, collectively engaging over 10 million followers with their digital twins.

The company plans to launch “superModels”— autonomous, next-gen AI digital creators with agentic capabilities. These superModels and grow their own social media presence, remember user interactions across platforms, and evolve dynamic personalities through an integrated life planner.

Oh empowers users to build, own, and monetise AI-driven agents. Through partnerships, users will receive the primary share of revenue generated by their agents.

Under permissionless buybacks SuperModel owners can further enhance their earning potential by launching tokens tied to their agent's revenue.

According to Nic Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Oh, the intersection of AI and Web3 represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to disrupt the creator economy:

“By combining AI’s ability to generate and personalise content with the power to create communities with agentic capabilities, built on the decentralisation and censorship resistance of Web3, traditional systems simply can’t compete. It’s a paradigm shift for creators, consumers, and investors alike.”

Tangent, Big Brain Holdings, Kosmos Ventures, Tagus Capital, and Bodhi Ventures joined the round, alongside prominent angel investors, including Yan Liberman (Delphi Ventures).

Lead image: Oh. Photo: uncredited.









