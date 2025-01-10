General

Verdiva Bio launches with $411M Series A, European startups triumph at CES, and European highest fundraisers in 2024

This week we tracked more than 40 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 3 hours ago
Verdiva Bio launches with $411M Series A, European startups triumph at CES, and European highest fundraisers in 2024
This week we tracked more than 40 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Verdiva Bio launches with $411M Series A raise for next-gen oral and injectable treatments for obesity

🇨🇭CeQur secures $120M to scale diabetes management solutions

🇮🇪 FIRE1 secures $120M financing

🇮🇪 XOCEAN secures €115M for ocean data platform

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇦🇹 NXP Semiconductors acquires TTTech Auto for $625 million: a game changer for software defined vehicles

🇬🇧 Darktrace to acquire cloud investigation provider Cado Security

🇿🇦 Cybersecurity group Integrity360 acquires South African Nclose

🇧🇪 Mayten acquires majority stake in media brand Micromobility Industries

🇮🇪 SL Controls and NNIT merger will create global 'smart factory'

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰Superhero Capital launches €50M fund

💸 Liverpool FinTech secures £600m facility for strategic expansion

🇧🇪Leuven-based Capricorn Partners announces first close of its new healthcare-centric VC fund at €51M

🇧🇪 Belgium’s Smartfin closes third growth fund at €250M with EIF backing

🇱🇻 Latvia’s “MoneySuperMarket” targets $20m funding round as mulls European launch

🗞️ In other (important) news

🚘 Remote-driving startup Vay expands its Last Vegas fleet to 100 vehicles

🇪🇺 24 European tech companies that raised the most in 2024

🇪🇺European startups drive CES 2025 success with B2B smart tech

🤖A quarter of VC capital was invested in AI in 2024

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🍎 Looking ahead: What can we learn from 2024?

🩺 From smart stethoscopes to needle-free injections: European startups take centre stage at CES

🚙  How Neural Concept's 3D AI platform is redefining engineering workflows in OEMs

💊 European startups leading the charge in the multi-billion dollar weight loss market

👏 Quantum Motion partners with GlobalFoundries to create more powerful chips

🔭 European tech startups to watch🇱🇻 🇩🇪 

🇬🇧 RoboK secures £1M for logistics-focused computer vision

🇳🇱 Hypersoniq raises €1.1M funding

🇵🇱 Wonder Legends Studio raises $1M to develop steampunk mythology game and series

🇪🇸 Phoenix Foods closes €347,000 in a round led by EconomistesBAN

🇹🇷 AI-based recruitment platform Meetgate raises $250,000 investment

🇬🇧 VCs bet £1.6M on Liverpool social gaming app Betmate

