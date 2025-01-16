Vet services platform Lupa raises $4M Seed

Lupa, a vet services platform, has raised a $4M seed from firstminute capital, 2100 Ventures and Vento by Exor Ventures. Other investors include top McKinsey, BCG, JP Morgan, Nexi, and NovaCapital angels.

Lupa will use the new funding to accelerate product development and commercial expansion.

Lupa's platform is predicated on the claim that vets spend 10-20 hours per week on administrative tasks that could be automated. Its team includes engineers from Google, Amazon and Palantir. The platform provides diagnostic suggestions, operational insights, and automated client communications in order to free up veterinarians' time. It also offers an AI-powered scribe that automates clinical documentation and portals to streamline booking, payment, and communication.

Nicolò Frisiani, co-founder and CEO at Lupa, said: "The veterinary industry desperately needs modern software solutions that can help practices handle growing demand while reducing administrative burden on overworked staff. We've built Lupa from the ground up to be AI-native, making it dramatically more efficient and easier to use than legacy systems that are holding practices back. Our early results show that practices can save significant time on administration while providing better care."

The platform does not make the overall decision on treatment, which will always ultimately lie with the qualified veterinarian.

The company has already onboarded multiple clinics and secured an exclusive partnership agreement with Vetsure, the UK's largest vet buying group with over 1,200 member clinics.

Sam Endacott, Partner at Firstminute Capital, said: "Lupa’s vision of unifying veterinary workflows into a single, powerful platform addresses a critical industry need. With pet ownership at record highs and a growing vet shortage, the timing couldn't be better for a modern, AI-native solution. We're thrilled to be backing this exceptional team on their journey to transform veterinary care."